Vijay in talks for a pan-Indian project of Rs 300 Cr?

Tamil actor Vijay is racing ahead with back to back hits. As per the speculations from the Tamil media, Vijay is how holding talks with his close friend and director Atlee and this would be their four collaboration after Theri, Mersal and Bigil. As per the update, the film would be a pan-Indian project which will be made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. The talks are currently going and Vijay, Atless discussed about the basic plot and their collaboration. Thenandal Films will produce this prestigious project.

Vijay is busy wrapping the shoot of Varisu directed by Vamshi Paidipally and the film releases on January 12th, 2023. He will commence the shoot of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller in October. This film is expected to release during the second half of 2023. Atlee on the other side is directing Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and the film releases next year. Atlee will shift his complete focus on Vijay’s film after he is done with Jawan.