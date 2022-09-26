Buzz: Sanjay Dutt in talks for Prabhas’ Film?

Pan-Indian star Prabhas will soon work with writer and director Maruthi. The film got its official launch and the shoot is expected to start in November this year. Raja Deluxe is the title speculated and the film is said to be a horror comedy. As per the ongoing speculation, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is in talks for this film. The makers are considering Sanjay Dutt for the role and they will approach him soon. It is unclear if he is considered for the role of the lead antagonist or for an important role.

Malavika Mohanan is said to have signed the film which has three heroines. People Media Factory is on the board to produce this prestigious film which will be completed in quick schedules. The film will have its release next year after the release of Adipurush and Salaar. More details to be announced officially soon.