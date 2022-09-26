Jacqueline Fernandez gets a Huge Relief

Bollywood beauty Jacqueline Fernandez has been alleged in a Rs 200 crore extortion case that is linked to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The actress was questioned by the agencies CBI, ED and the Delhi Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) several times and was drilled for hours. The revelations told that Jacqueline Fernandez agreed about receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar and was in touch with him. The actress appeared before the Prevention of Money Laundering Act Court in Patiala House in New Delhi.

The court granted interim bail for Jacqueline Fernandez on a bond of Rs 50,000. The next hearing is scheduled to take place on October 22nd. The ED filed a charge sheet naming Jacqueline Fernandez as an accused. Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been facing allegations of cheating several celebrities and individuals and he is lodged in Tihar jail. Bollywood beauties Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi received luxury cars and expensive gifts from Sukesh Chandrasekhar after which they are kept under the scanner.