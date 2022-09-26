HC declines bail for YSR Congress MLC

The Andhra Pradesh high court on Monday refused to give bail to ruling YSR Congress MLC, Anantha Babu, in a murder case. The MLC’s men have handed over the dead body of a Dalit youth, Subrahmanyam, to his parents two months ago. Subrahmanyam worked as Anantha Babu’s driver till recently.

The police have arrested Anantha Babu in the case and was sent to the Rajamahendravaram Central jail. He was recently on bail as his mother expired. The MLC filed a petition in the high court seeking bail, which was rejected on Monday.

The high court extended Anantha Babu’s remand till October 14. The counsel of the petitioner argued that Anantha Babu is eligible for bail as the police have not filed chargesheet in the court within 90 days of registering the case.

Anantha Babu, a close associate of YSR Congress president and chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is accused in the murder of his driver. The police found that Anantha Babu’s men had picked up the driver a day before he was found dead.

They have handed over the body to driver Subrahmanyam’s parents in Kakinada. The parents alerted the police, who registered a case. It was found that the driver was picked up from his house by the supporters of Anantha Babu on his instructions.

Subrahmanyam was beaten badly before he was killed, the police found during the initial investigation. The Dalit activists have made hue and cry about the death of Subrahmanyam and asked the state government to take action against the MLC.