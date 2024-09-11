Vijay Sethupathi’s 96 Sequel Loading

Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha starrer 96 was one of the best ever Tamil films made and it will remain as a cult classic. The film was released in 2018 and the sequel for the film is on cards. The film’s director Prem Kumar revealed that he is working on the script of the sequel. Prem Kumar said that the script of the film is ready and he also narrated it to Vijay Sethupathi’s wife. Prem Kumar said that he was not in a mood to work on 96 sequel. But he said that he ended up working on the plot and completed the story.

Prem Kumar said that the film will materialize as per the decisions made by Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha. Their dates are also crucial for the making of 96 sequel. Vijay Sethupathi’s wife loved the script and Prem Kumar’s meeting with Vijay Sethupathi will happen very soon. Madras Enterprises produced 96 and Govind Vasantha composed the music for 96. The film was remade in Telugu as Jaanu featuring Sharwanand and Samantha in the lead roles. Prem Kumar directed the remake and Dil Raju produced the film.