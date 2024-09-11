Exclusive: Sukumar’s Assurance for Dil Raju

Top director Sukumar loves to collaborate with other producers and young talent. He supervised the scripts and delivered a series of super hits through his production house Sukumar Writings. Sukumar should be appreciated for spending time on the projects of his associates. Surya Pratap and Buchi Babu emerged as successful directors because of Sukumar’s creative support. Though Sukumar made his directorial debut with Arya produced by Dil Raju, the duo never teamed up again. For the first time Sri Venkateswara Creations and Sukumar Writings collaborated for a small film Selfish that features Ashish in the lead role. The film is 80 percent complete and the makers have spent over Rs 10 crores on the project.

Kasi, a protege of Sukumar is making his debut as director and Sukumar penned the story and screenplay for Selfish. The film has been put on hold for a year for now and there are a lot of speculations going on. There are reports that the film is shelved and Love Me, the next film of Ashish got released recently. Sukumar and Dil Raju met recently about Selfish and Sukumar assured to spend time and make the needed corrections. He asked Dil Raju to wait till the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He promised to allocate a month to rework on the script and make changes so that the shoot will resume. The film is expected to resume shoot in 2025 and it will release post summer if Sukumar focuses on Selfish.