Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Vijay Trips And Falls After Being Mobbed

Published on December 29, 2025 by nymisha

Vijay Trips And Falls After Being Mobbed

Tamil actor Vijay will be seen for the last time in films and his last attempt Jana Nayagan will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2026. A grand event took place in Malaysia and a record number of people attended the event of Jana Nayagan. On his return from Malaysia, Vijay was mobbed at the Chennai airport. He lost his control and fell down when a heap of fans surrounded Ilayathalapathy in Chennai. He tripped and fell down, soon his security personnel lifted him and he quickly got into his car after the incident.

The video of Vijay losing his control because of the mob is now going viral. The audio launch was organised at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27th and more than 1 lakh fans attended the event. The event entered into the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. H Vinoth is the director of this big-budget attempt and the film is produced by KVN Productions. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani will be seen in other lead roles.

