Vijay Trips And Falls After Being Mobbed

Tamil actor Vijay will be seen for the last time in films and his last attempt Jana Nayagan will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2026. A grand event took place in Malaysia and a record number of people attended the event of Jana Nayagan. On his return from Malaysia, Vijay was mobbed at the Chennai airport. He lost his control and fell down when a heap of fans surrounded Ilayathalapathy in Chennai. He tripped and fell down, soon his security personnel lifted him and he quickly got into his car after the incident.

The video of Vijay losing his control because of the mob is now going viral. The audio launch was organised at Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on December 27th and more than 1 lakh fans attended the event. The event entered into the Malaysian Book of Records for the largest audience at such an event. H Vinoth is the director of this big-budget attempt and the film is produced by KVN Productions. Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani will be seen in other lead roles.