Suresh Babu Elected as the New President of Telugu Film Chamber

The Elections of Telugu Film Chamber took place today and the results are declared this evening. The Active Producers won 28 out of the 44 EC members positions and Mana panel won in 15. Tollywood veteran producer Suresh Babu has been elected as the New President of Telugu Film Chamber and young producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is named as the Vice President. Bharat Chowdary is also named as the Vice President.

Kolla Ashok Kumar is the Secretary for the Telugu Film Chamber and Mohan Vadlapatla, Vijayendar Reddy are named as Joint Secretaries. Mutyala Ramdas will handle the responsibility of Treasurer. The new panel will take charge early next year and best wishes to all the winners in the Telugu Film Chamber Elections.