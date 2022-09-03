Vijayasai family members involved in Delhi liquor scam, says TDP

TDP official spokesman, Moka Ananda Sagar on Saturday revealed that the family members of the YSRCP Rajya Sabha member, Vijayasai Reddy, have close connections with the Delhi liquor scam.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters here, Ananda Sagar said that Vijayasai Reddy is involved in adulterated liquor sale in the name of his son-in-law. He said that not even a single distillery is in operation in the addresses mentioned in the name of Adaan Distilleries.

The total transactions of the Adaan Distilleries of Vijayasai Reddy has till now is a whopping Rs 5,000 cr, the TDP spokesman revealed. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already come to a conclusion that of this Rs 5,000 cr, Rs 2,000 cr has been paid as Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) to the Trident Life Sciences, he said.

The CBI in its charge-sheet already mentioned that Trident Life Sciences is the fifth accused in the Delhi liquor scam and it invested crores of rupees in the Jagathi Publications, Ananda Sagar stated. The CBI in its investigation found the involvement of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife, Bharathi, in the Delhi liquor scam, he said adding that the Trident Life Sciences is already facing charges in Jagan’s illegal assets case.

“This is a clear indication that the Delhi liquor scam case is revolving around Jagan Reddy and Vijayasai Reddy,” he said.

In the three-year rule of Jagan, the State has been witnessing lootings and atrocities. Whichever programme the Chief Minister takes up, there is some secret agenda behind it, he commented.

Jagan, who has come to power by promising total prohibition, is minting money through liquor sales after assuming office. At least 5,000 persons lost their valuable lives by consuming adulterated liquor and by banning the sale of foreign liquor brands, he observed.

Jagan wants to spend the whole amount that he has earned in this manner and wants to come back to power again. The TDP will not allow such scamsters and will fight till justice is done to the people of the State, he maintained.