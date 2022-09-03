AP bats for mechanism to implement bifurcation promises

The Andhra Pradesh government had asked the Center to create a separate mechanism to implement the state bifurcation promises. Minister for Finance, Buggana Rajendranath, who led the delegation from the State for the South Zone Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, raised the demand alleging that the Central government had ignored implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014.

The minister told Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who chaired the meeting, that the majority of the key issues were unresolved. Setting up of a steel plant in Kadapa, sea port in Ramayapatnam, railway zone at Visakhapatnam and funds for the seven backward districts were neglected. The minister told the Council that the Central government had released funds for the seven backward districts only twice and demanded that these works are to be monitored by a special committee.

The Minister said that the Central government had announced the creation of a new railway zone of South Coastal Railway (CoSR) for Visakhapatnam. However, he regretted that no progress was seen in establishing the new railway zone.

Buggana also complained to the Council that bifurcation of the institutions mentioned in the Schedule 9 and 10 of the AP Reorganisation Act was not initiated yet. He wanted the Central government to start the work and complete it before the schedule of June 2, 2024, as by then, Hyderabad ceases to be the common capital of the two Telugu states as mentioned in the Act.

The Minister wanted the South Zone Council to intervene and create a mechanism to monitor the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act and roll out benefits for the state.