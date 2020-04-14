Vijayasai sarcastic take on media backfires: Tricky tweet

YSRCP controversial MP Vijayasai Reddy surprised the readers with a very unlikely sarcastic tweet. He said one should learn from the simplistic administrative capabilities of YS Jaganmohan Reddy. CM is ruling the state taking expert advice of all advisors and gives utmost liberty to the officials to implement the well-informed decisions. Jagan just wants officials to get work done. He does not crave for media publicity. CM only wants to see that people should be fine. That’s all Jagan wants. Why all this sudden eye-opening insights into CM character? All this on a day when PM Modi cared nothing about suggestions made by Jagan Reddy on confining lockdown only to a few red zones.

The critics were quick to counter attack on Vijayasai. The rivals are asking why, as said by the MP, Jagan did not take Ramesh Kumar advice on postponement of elections. Why this young CM went to the extent of removing Ramesh out of personal vendetta and prejudices? Why Jagan brought in Ordinance in a time of Coronavirus threat? Lots of questions are being posed to Vijayasai Reddy. Obviously, the MP expressed his frustration over endless criticism in media after Modi totally rejected Jagan advice on lockdown. Wonder how he can cope with greater blows that await in the days ahead.