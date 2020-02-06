Vintage Vibes: Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna in one frame

It is known that veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna share a close bonding. They revealed this during several occasions. The duo has been spotted together at the wedding of Kodi Ramakrishna’s younger daughter recently in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna had a candid chat during the wedding and here is one of the pictures from the wedding. Chiranjeevi is currently busy with Koratala Siva’s social drama and Balakrishna will join the sets of Boyapati Srinu’s film this month.





