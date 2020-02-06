Naidu blames Jagan policy changes for Kia disgrace

The industry and investment sentiments are very badly hit in Andhra Pradesh. India’s top industry circles are keenly watching the Kia Motors deepening existential crisis in the state. They say that if Kia succeeds in shifting its 1.1 billion dollar Anantapur plant to Tamil Nadu, then it would be a big disgrace and no future investments will come to AP.

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asked whether Tughlaq CM Jagan Reddy’s major policy changes were not the reasons behind Kia plans to leave AP. Which global company will continue in a state where MPs and Ministers behave like street goondas? Naidu asked whether it was not a fact that YCP MP Gorantla Madhav humiliated and threatened Kia executives. Did not Industries Minister and APIIC Chairperson threaten to cancel incentives given to Kia?

Chandrababu said that local YCP leaders constantly harassed Kia officials for jobs and contracts. Multi-crore Kia accessories manufacturers are going away to other states because Jagan Circar cancelled previous agreements for giving lands at lower rates.

Naidu advised CM and Ministers to use their good offices at least now to create confidence in Kia management to continue in AP rather than making personal criticism against TDP.