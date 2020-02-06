Vijay Devarakonda keeps it simple and crisp

Social media erupted on a negative note for the hyperactive behavior of Vijay Devarakonda during the promotions of his recent films. The actor sounded overconfident and was loud enough with his acts. During the trailer release event of World Famous Lover, Vijay Devarakonda looked super cool, calm and subtle. He started off thanking everyone (Namasthe) who are associated with the project and he expressed his confidence on the film.

“With a lot of humbleness and modesty, I am starting this. There would be a lot of excitement among everyone about my film. We kept huge efforts for World Famous Lover. I would keep things in a low profile. World Famous Lover will be my last love story. I can see myself changing and I am entering a new phase in my career” said Vijay Devarakonda. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover releases on February 14th.