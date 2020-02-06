IT companies too won’t come to AP: Pawan

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan reacted very sharply on the AP Government’s move to evacuate the existing multi-crore software companies from the Millennium Towers in Vizag. He said that such an arbitrary step will permanently defame the state in the eyes of national and global IT industry. No software company will dare to come and invest in the state.

Jana Senani said that going by the way Jagan Circar is misgoverning the state, there must be some truth in the alarming reports of the Reuters global news agency on the Kia plans to leave AP. Pawan told YCP that it should at least realise now how badly its government is destabilizing and hurting the overall investment climate in the state.

Senani asked why Jagan Reddy government failed to create confidence in the industry sector. He said that nobody is taking AP seriously in global industry because of the ongoing rule of demolitions, cancellations and shiftings.