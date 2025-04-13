x
Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?

Published on April 13, 2025 by nymisha

Viral Now: Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv Vikram in Love?

Malayalam beauty Anupama Parameswaran has done films in Telugu, Tamil and other languages. A news broke out that the actress is dating young Tamil actor Dhruv Vikram, the son of Chiyaan Vikram. A picture of Anupama Parameswaran and Dhruv having an intimate kiss is going viral all over. It is unclear if the click is a morphed one or a real click. The duo is yet to respond to the speculations but the news is all over.

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran are working together in Bison directed by Mari Selvaraj. Speculations say that the click is leaked from the film and it is a publicity stunt. Dhruv Vikram has been quite selective and is not rushing to do more films. Anupama Parameswaran has completed the shoot of Parada, a Telugu film that will release soon.

