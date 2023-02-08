Viral Video: Balakrishna consoles Shiva Rajkumar

Kannada actor Shiv Rajkumar is promoting his Shiva Vedha in Telugu states. Yesterday there was a pre-release event and Nandamuri Balakrishna was the chief guest. At the event, Powerstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s video was being played and Shiv Rajkumar after seeing his little brother on the video turned emotional and couldn’t control his tears.

Balakrishna who was sitting beside Shiv Rakumar consoled the actor and by seeing him emotional, Balakrishna’s eyes were also filled with tears. This heart-touching video is viral now. Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in 2021 after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Shiv Rajkumar’s Shiv Vedha is an action film based on a village backdrop. A Harsha is the director of the film and Ganavi Laxman is the leading lady. Vedha was released in Kannada in 2023 December and after seeing the positive response of the film, makers are releasing the film in Telugu also.