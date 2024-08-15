Vishwak Sen launches one more new Film

Vishwak Sen turned a signing spree and he is busy with multiple films. He has launched a new film today and it started with a pooja ceremony in a grand manner. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas will produce this prestigious and untitled film that will be directed by a debutants Sreedhar Ganta. Vishwak Sen will be seen as an honest cop in this action entertainer and is set in a rural backdrop. The regular shoot of the film starts in September and Sampada is the leading lady in this yet to be titled film.

Vassishtta, Sahu Garapati, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Srikanth Odela and others attended the launch event in Hyderabad. Ajaneesh Loknath will score the music and background score for this untitled film. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Laila that is produced by Shine Screens. The actor also has two new films that are under pre-production.