x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Vishwak Sen launches one more new Film

Published on August 15, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading
image
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films
image
Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Vishwak Sen launches one more new Film

Vishwak Sen turned a signing spree and he is busy with multiple films. He has launched a new film today and it started with a pooja ceremony in a grand manner. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas will produce this prestigious and untitled film that will be directed by a debutants Sreedhar Ganta. Vishwak Sen will be seen as an honest cop in this action entertainer and is set in a rural backdrop. The regular shoot of the film starts in September and Sampada is the leading lady in this yet to be titled film.

Vassishtta, Sahu Garapati, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, Srikanth Odela and others attended the launch event in Hyderabad. Ajaneesh Loknath will score the music and background score for this untitled film. Vishwak Sen is currently shooting for Laila that is produced by Shine Screens. The actor also has two new films that are under pre-production.

Next Revanth Reddy launches Sita Rama Project in Bhadradri District Previous Double Ismart Movie Review
else

TRENDING

image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading
image
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films

Latest

image
Sankranthiki Vastunnam Movie Release Date Event
image
Nagarjuna Makes Rare Comment About Sobhita Dhulipala
image
Naga Chaitanya’s Biggest Film Loading
image
Vishwak Sen signs Two New Films
image
Official Release date of Venky’s Sankranthiki Vastunnam

Most Read

image
AP CM Chandrababu Naidu Vision for Pothole-Free Rural Roads
image
Narendar Reddy’s Quash Petition: HC reserves judgement
image
SpaceX Chooses Water Landing Over Tower Catch

Related Articles

Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s Rakul Preet Singh’s White Love Bhumi Pednekar Grabs Attention Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues Sobhita With A luxury bag collection Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump