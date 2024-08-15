Double Ismart Movie Review

Double Ismart Movie Review

Telugu360 Rating: 2/5

Puri Jagannadh happens to be one of the finest mass directors of Telugu cinema. His films like Badri, Idiot, Pokiri and others are trend setters and they elevated the heroism. After the debacle of Liger, Puri Jagannadh received criticism and he decided to direct the sequel for his super hit film iSmart Shankar. Titled Double iSmart, Ram reprised the role of iSmart Shankar in this mass entertainer. Kavya Thapar is the heroine and Puri Connects are the producers. Here is the review of Double iSmart which happens to be an acid test of Puri Jagannadh:

Story:

Big Bull (Sanjay Dutt) is a mafia don who operates in different countries and is into drug mafia and weapon smuggling. He suffers with a rare brain tumour and he gets depressed as he has three more months to live. It is then a scientist suggests a memory transformation to another person keeping his brain to himself. After failing multiple times, the scientist realizes that iSmart Shankar (Ram) is the right person for this. The team successfully transforms the memory to his brain and the rest of Double iSmart is all about the challenges faced by Big Bull because of iSmart Shankar.

Analysis:

iSmart Shankar is a regular formatted mass entertainer and it worked because of the memory chip kept in the hero’s brain. Double iSmart has to be big content wise and concept wise. But Puri Jagannadh repeated the same with Double iSmart. Though Puri admitted that he has taken extra care and worked hard for Double iSmart, it was not visible in any frame. Ram who proved himself in iSmart Shankar has been flawless in Double iSmart too. But this is not enough in the sequel. Sanjay Dutt as Big Bull is not impressive. He struggled badly in the action episodes. Even the screen presence of Sanjay Dutt is not appealing.

Double iSmart starts with mother sentiment and the initial episodes are emotional. But the episodes of Ram with heroine Kavya Thapar fail to impress the audience. Most of the episodes will not cater to most of the audience because of the vulgar and unappealing content. Puri also brings the concept of North India and South India but it is left behind. The concept is restricted to some of the dialogues. Puri Jagannadh comes out with a lazy script once again and he was more focused on the songs and the action episodes. Unfortunately, they too did not impress the audience.

Puri Jagannadh presented Ali with a comic track in his past films and most of them are quite popular. But Ali’s episode and comedy track in Double iSmart is irritating to the core. The language used by Ali in the film irritates more than his looks and the concept taken. Puri Jagannadh should have collected the feedback after shooting the comic episode on Ali.

Performances:

Ram has been good and he performed to the core in Double iSmart and the role resembles the same of iSmart Shankar. He excelled with his dances and his performance was loud as per the character. Kavya Thapar was good as a typical Puri’s heroine and she was more glamorous in the film. Sanjay Dutt struggled to move freely in the action episodes. It is clear that he is aged and he cannot perform such stunts on screen. Even his role was not powerfully penned in Double iSmart. Ali and Getup Srinu are wasted to the core.

Manisharma’s songs in Double iSmart will appeal to the masses but they are not well placed. The background score too was not convincing. Puri Jagannadh’s writing is quite poor and was not convincing. The climax action stunt was canned on a grand note but the audience will lose their interest in the film because of the boring and bad second half.

Final Word: It’s high time for Puri Jagannadh to update himself and Double iSmart is one more disappointment from Puri Jagannadh.

Director:Puri Jagannadh

Cinematography: Gianni Giannelli

Shyam K. Naidu

Music: Mani Sharma

Producer: Puri Jagannadh

Charmy Kaur

Production: Puri Connects