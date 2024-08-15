x
‘Anna Canteens’ are back: CM Chandrababu launches popular initiative in Gudivada

Published on August 15, 2024 by

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, AP Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu launched Anna Canteen in Gudivada on Thursday. Through Anna Canteens, breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served for the needy people for Rs 5.

‘Anna Canteens’ was the popular initiative of CM Chandrababu Naidu. Lakhs of poor people benefitted from Anna Canteens between 2014 and 19. But YSRCP Government discontinued them. Bringing them back, CM Chandrababu Naidu launched Anna Canteen in Gudivada.

TDP-BJP-Janasena Government has decided to set up total 203 Anna Canteens all over the state. While CM Chandrababu Naidu officially launched in Gudivada, total 100 Anna Canteens will be opened from Friday, August 16 in the first phase. Remaining Anna Canteens will be launched in the next phase.

Also Read : TDP leader killed in Kurnool, Lokesh, others condemn

Anna Canteens are expected to serve about 1.05 lakh people daily. The menu of Anna Canteens consists of tasty and nutritious food.

CM Chandrababu Naidu’s wife and NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneshwari was also present during the launch of Anna Canteen in Gudivada. She had donated Rs 1 Crore for the Anna Canteens initiative.

Dnr

