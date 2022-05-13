Vishwak Sen Vs tv9: Allu Aravind steps In

Vishwak Sen and tv9’s Devi indulged in a verbal war during a live show when Vishwak Sen was promoting Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. After exchanging words, Vishwak Sen walked out of the studio and the videos went viral all over. Some of the netizens supported Vishwak Sen while some of them criticized him. The entire episode helped the film Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam. Vishwak Sen who landed into several controversies in the past is busy with several projects. Mega producer Allu Arjun stepped in to resolve the issue between Vishwak Sen and tv9.

Allu Aravind shares a great bonding with the management of tv9 and they have invested in Aha. Allu Aravind spoke to both the parties and settled the issue amicably. Vishwak Sen may soon make his presence in tv9 studio. Allu Aravind also signed a project with Vishwak Sen that will be produced by GA2 Pictures.