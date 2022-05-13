One more new production house from UV Creations

UV Creations emerged as one of the top production houses of Telugu cinema after they produced a bunch of impressive films. Prabhas happens to be the close friend of Vamsi and Pramod who owns UV Creations. There are speculations Prabhas holds a lion’s share in the production house. UV2 has been launched to produce small-budget and web-based films. Pramod who is one of the partners of UV Creations is all set to float one more new banner. Vamsi will not hold any share in this new production house and Pramod will produce films on his own.

However, Pramod will continue to hold his share in UV Creations and he would contribute his work to the top production house. Pramod has been keen on his own production house and it was under discussion for a long time. He is expected to announce the details about the production house very soon. UV Creations is currently producing Anushka’s next film which has Naveen Polishetty in an important role. The shoot is happening in and around Hyderabad.