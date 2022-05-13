Lokesh decries ‘cover-up’ of Proddatur gang-rape

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh asked why ‘neither gun nor Jagan’ came to rescue when a Dalit girl was gang-raped and impregnated at Proddatur in the Chief Minister’s own native Kadapa district.

Lokesh called it ‘inhuman’ on the part of the police to cover up the molestation cum impregnation case. The woman police wing brought the gang-rape to light and tried to do justice to the victim girl but it all went in vain.

Lokesh demanded the Government to explain why the police officials did not immediately register the case. Instead of making efforts to nab the culprits, they made efforts to hush up the gang-rape. They silently shifted the girl to a private home in violation of the rules.

Lokesh recalled how crores of public money were spent on advertisements in the media to lift up Jagan Reddy image. They campaigned extensively that Jagan would come before the gun to rescue victims of atrocities. But now, neither gun nor Jagan arrived to prevent the Proddatur atrocity.

Lokesh said the offenders had molested and made a teenage girl pregnant. The YSRCP Ministers should answer why they failed to do justice to her. Was it correct on the part of Jagan rule to protect the accused? The Chief Minister had no right to talk about women safety any more.

The TDP MLC said that it had become a habit for the Government and the police to protect the culprits even in the most heinous of atrocities. Victims were being further victimised while the offenders were being protected under Jagan Reddy’s reverse rule.

Lokesh expressed concern that the Government was not taking any corrective measures to rescue women. The gangsters were taking drugs and drinking J-brands of liquor. They were committing non-stop atrocities. There was no safety at all to girls and women who were facing atrocities on a daily basis in some place or other.

The TDP MLC termed it as ironical that the woman home minister was not able to do anything to check the rate of atrocities on women. Jagan Reddy was preferring women as the home ministers but not showing any interest in woman safety.

The CM should realise that atrocities would come down only when deterrent punishment would be given to the culprits. A molestation accused took his own life fearing stringent punishment under the Chandrababu rule.