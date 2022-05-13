Despite Biggies, AVAK set for Good 2nd Week

Vishwak Sen starrer ‘Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam‘ released on May 6 and garnered positive reviews from everyone. The war of words between the hero Vishwak Sen and a TV anchor also gave a lot of mileage to the movie, which resulted in an above-average first day at the box office.

From second day the WOM spread like wildfire and dragged everyone to theatres to enjoy this family entertainer. Families really loved the film and that made very big impact on the Box Office collections. The film is set to have a good 2nd weekend and week as well.

The film’s performance has come as a relief, and it is the success of this kind of small and medium budget film that will help the industry grow. Films like RRR and KGF come once in a blue moon. The trade is terming it as a breather after the big-budget actioners.