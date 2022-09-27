Vishwak Sen’s Ori Devuda Second Single is Catchy

Advertisement

Ori Devuda, the romantic comedy featuring Vishwak Sen, Mithila Palkar, Asha Bhatt in the lead roles, kickstarted the promotional campaign. The film which is releasing on October 21, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The first single and surprise glimpse enchanted everyone. Continuing the momentum, today makers unveiled the second single “Avunanavaa” from the film.

The song is a melody and the number is going to be a massive chartbuster. Sid Sriram has once again beautifully rendered the song. His voice is mesmerizing, so is the tune. Ramajogayya Sastry’s lyrics will strike with the right chords.

The beautiful journey of main lead in the picturesque was brilliantly captured. Only a few songs imprint an emotion in us the first time you hear them and this is one such song. Overall, Avunanavaa is a beautiful melody one should give it a go and they can’t stop themselves but to play it in a loop.

victory Venkatesh is playing crucial role in the film. Leon James is the music director. The film marks the Telugu debut of Mithila Palkar. Vijay is the editor while Vidhu Ayyana has handled the cinematography. The film is bankrolled by Prasad V Potluri under PVP Cinema banner.