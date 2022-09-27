What happened to Nithiin’s Next?

Young actor Nithiin had high hopes on Macherla Niyojakavargam and the film ended up as a massive dud. Nithiin’s home banner Sreshth Movies produced the film which left the buyers in huge losses. Nithiin signed his next in the direction of Vakkantham Vamsi and a song was canned in Spain even before the release of Macherla Niyojakavargam. The regular shoot of the film was planned to start in August and it is now delayed.

Nithiin wanted Vakkantham to rework on the script of the second half of the film which was not convincing. He decided to resume the shoot only after he gets the bound script and gets completely convinced with the second half. This is the reason, the shoot of the film got delayed. Vakkantham Vamsi is working on the script to make it more gripping. This film too is produced by his home banner Sreshth Movies in association with Tagore Madhu. More details about the film are expected to be announced soon.