Viveka’s daughter knocks Supreme Court door for justice

Former minister late Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Suneetha Reddy filed a petition in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the apex court’s intervention in the investigation of her father’s murder.

Dr Suneetha Reddy wanted the Supreme Court to monitor the investigation by the CBI on a day today basis. She said that she had lost faith in the CBI investigation as there is no progress. She further alleged that the accused are filing cases against the investigating officers and the process is being delayed.

She expressed doubts over the present investigation and wanted the Supreme Court to take over the case and monitor it. She wanted the apex court to do justice to her family by bringing out the truth and punishing the real culprits behind the murder of her father, Vivekananda Reddy.

The Supreme Court had admitted the petition and made the State and the Central government and the CBI as respondents in the case. The court wanted both the state and the Central government’s, besides the CBI, to respond to the petition.

Vivekananda Reddy, the younger brother of late Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, was found dead in a pool of blood at his Pulivendula house on March 15, 2019, when the TDP was in power and Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister. The state government had constituted a Special Investigation Team to probe into the cause of death.

Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy filed a petition in AP high court seeking CBI investigation into the murder. However, the SIT continued the investigation. Dr Suneetha Reddy too filed a petition in AP high court in January 2020 seeking transfer of the case to the CBI.

In the process, two suspects have committed suicide alleging harassment by the police in the name of investigation.

In March 2020, the AP High Court expressed its dissatisfaction over the slow process of investigation and had transferred the case to the CBI. Even after the CBI took over, there was no progress, Dr Suneetha alleged.