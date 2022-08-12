AP HC advocate writes to Amith Shah on Madhav’s video

An advocate of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Gudapati Lakshminarayana, on Friday made an appeal to the Union Home Minister, Amith Shah, to order for the examination by the central forensic wing into the ‘ugly’ videos of the YSRCP MP, Gorantla Madhav.

In a letter to Amith Shah, the advocate also wanted the Centre to order for an inquiry into the atrocities on women in the State. Lakshminarayana mentioned in his letter that the series of recent incidents that have been taking place in the State in the past few days are causing a grave concern among the women community.

The advocate particularly pointed out the atrocities against women that have been taking place in the State since 2019, including the recent incident involving the YSRCP MP, Madhav, and said that he is writing the letter with a heavy heart. Since June 2019 till July 2022, at least 777 evil attacks against women have been reported in the State, the advocate said and expressed serious concern that a section of the police department appears to be trying to safeguard those involved in such attacks.

“The developments that are taking place after the video involving Madhav has come into public, the media conference addressed by the Ananthapur District Superintendent of Police, Fakirappa, stating that the video is fake and is morphed, really sent shock waves among the women community. This clearly indicates that a section of the police force is trying to protect the YSRCP leaders,” the advocate said in his letter.

Upset over the developments, Lakshminarayana made a fervent appeal to Amith Shah to bring the facts to light by ordering for an examination by the Central Forensic Laboratory into the video since it involves the decency and dignity of women from the State. He is of the opinion that the Andhra Pradesh Government is taking the people, particularly women, for a ride in the name of the ‘Disha Act’, as there is no such legislation called ‘Disha Act’ in the State.

The advocate also wanted a departmental action to be initiated against the Ananthapur SP, Fakirappa, for not following the guidelines in making inquiry into the video clipping of Madhav and for misleading the public on the issue. It is against the ethics and Standing Orders of the police and the SP seems to be interested only in misleading the public, the advocate felt.

Lakshminarayana also wanted the Union Home Minister, as head of the wing, to take the responsibility to protect the interests of the State and also to ensure that all the Indian Police Service (IPS) officers strictly follow the service rules and regulations.