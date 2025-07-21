VS Achutanandan: Communist legend leaves behind an inspiring legacy

Communist legend VS Achutanandan passed away in Thiruvanantapuram on Monday. The 101-year-old leader was bedridden for the past few days and breathed his last, while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

With the passing away of VS Achutanandan, a pall of gloom descended on Kerala state and condolences from across the country are pouring in, proving the stature of the departed leader.

Starting his life as worker at a very early age, after dropping out of school, Vellikkkathu Sankaran Achutanandan rose to the level of becoming Kerala Chief Minister with sheer grit, hardwork and commitment to ideals. Coming up to the pinnacle of power in extremely competitive and complex Kerala political landscape, without any blemishes, is in itself an unbelievable achievement.

Born on 20 October 1923 to Accamma and Sankaran, parents with modest means, VS had endured hardships in his childhood as he lost his mother at four and father at eleven years ago.

VS Achutanandan started working at a coir factory even before hitting teenage, but later found his calling in politics. He became active part of Communist agitations, while in his teens, and soon earned a name as committed young Communist in Kerala.

As VS took part in agitations against British rule in India and feudal system in Kerala, he was jailed several times and also brutally tortured in police custody. The hardships he had endured in his childhood and youth, might have played a key role in turning him into a strong and fierce leader, ready to face any challenge.

While VS Achutanandan steadily rose in Communist politics, the landmark moment is, when he broke away with Communist Party of India (CPI) to form Communist Party of India (Marxist) in 1964. That him gave him the distinction of being one of the founding members of CPM.

Along with CPM, VS Achutanandan steadily rose even in Kerala politics, creating a special place for himself in the state. This led to VS becoming the Chief Minister of Kerala in 2006.

While VS led several agitations and pro-poor movements as Opposition leader, he continued his people-friendly and anti-corruption activities even as CM, making him one of the popular CMs Kerala has seen.

As CM, VS Achutanandan took on lottery mafia, conducted demolition drives, took action on resort mafia, supported open source software and other initiatives.

VS was also keen supporter of development and growth. During his tenure as CM, Kochi Metro was approved, Kannur International Airport was initiated, several IT parks and infrastructure projects were taken up.

After completing his term as CM in 2011, VS Achutanandan mostly stayed calm, away from politics due to age factor. He was the oldest leader to become a CM in Kerala at the age of 82.

In 2016, when CPM came back to power and Pinarayi Vijayan became CM, veteran leader VS was made Chairman of Kerala Adminstrative Reforms Commission. But it was mostly a post offered to VS out of respect. After living a full and fulfilled life, beloved leader VS Achutanandan bid adieu to all at the age of 101.

With the passing away of legendary Comrade VS Achutanandan, nation has lost a true people’s leader. Inspite, he leaves behind a legacy, which will inspire future generations to stay committed to chosen ideas and set high standards in public life.

– Deepthi Nandan Reddy