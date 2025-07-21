Big Boost for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in Telangana

After an unfortunate incident that took place in Sandhya theatre, Hyderabad during the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, the government of Telangana passed strict instructions and announced that there would be no special premiere shows for any film in the state. The ticket hike would be granted as per the application revealed the government. For Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the government of Telangana has granted permission for special premieres on Thursday night.

The premiere shows in Telangana will start at 9 PM on July 23rd and the ticket price would be Rs 600 plus GST. The Telangana government also granted permission to screen five shows in the state from July 24th to July 27th and an additional ticket hike of Rs 200 is granted for multiplexes and Rs 150 for single screens. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by AM Jyoti Krishna and the film is a periodic action drama. AM Rathnam is the producer and Hari Hara Veera Mallu releases on July 24th in a record number of screens across the globe.