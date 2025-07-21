Varun Tej and Thaman to deliver a musical feast

Varun Tej created a huge intrigue among audiences with his next VT15. The movie being an horror-comedy that intricately brings together Indian and Korean cultures, has good anticipation among audiences. The makers have been creating huge buzz with the constant updates about the progress of the film.

Now, they have announced that Varun Tej has joined composer S Thaman and director Merlapaka Gandhi in musical sessions. The Tholi Prema combination is once again set to deliver a musical feast, say makers. Already they have shot two highly energetic songs and they will be visual feast on big screens, exclaim makers.

Further, they have revealed that three schedules of shooting has been completed and swiftly movie is heading towards completion in vibrant Indian and International locations. UV Creations and First Frame Entertainment are producing this exciting film whose first look and title will be unveiled soon.