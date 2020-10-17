Vundavalli direct attack on Jagan’s letter to CJI

Former Rajahmundry MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar is known to be a loyalist of the YSR family. His political existence was credited to YSR. He does not usually target or attack CM Jaganmohan Reddy because of his old attachment. Now, after Jagan’s letter to Chief Justice of India, Vundavalli launched a sudden and direct attack on the AP CM. He asked Jagan Reddy what was wrong for the daughters of a judge to buy plots in Amaravati Capital City area.

Vundavalli showed his utter disappointment at the AP CM’s remarks. He recalled how a person name Swamy wrote a book in 2005 that the courts were filled with Reddys and their orders were becoming biased. Even former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao was very upset and unhappy with the courts at that time. But NTR never crossed or violated the orders of courts and he rendered his services to the public within the limits of the courts’ judgements.

Vundavalli warned CM Jagan that the State would be thrown into chaos and devastation if the confrontation between the legislature and the judiciary further aggravates. Jagan letter was leaked only with the intention of making public his allegations.

Vundavalli Arun Kumar said that he mailed to CJI to conduct virtual courts and give live telecast of important cases. It was obvious Jagan Reddy was the target of Vundavalli’s attack.