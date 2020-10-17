Pic Talk: Rana and Miheeka in Holiday mood

Rana Daggubati is married to Miheeka Bajaj recently in a restricted family wedding. The actor is yet to return back to work and he is spending time with his family. Miheeka posted a picture from their recent holiday and the duo is spotted in a jolly mood. Though the location is not disclosed, Rana and Miheeka are spotted in simple beach casuals. Rana will start the shoot of Viraata Parvam from the first week of November and he has Hiranyakashyapa lined up with Gunasekhar that will roll next year.

