Rajasekhar and his family tested positive for coronavirus

Veteran actor Rajasekhar along with his entire family members are tested positive with coronavirus. Responding to the speculations, Rajasekhar took his twitter to confirm the news. “The news is true that Jeevitha, Kids and I have tested positive for corona and are currently being treated in the hospital. Both the kids are completely out of it, Jeevitha and I are feeling much better and will be back home soon! Thank you!” posted Rajasekhar on his twitter handle.

Rajasekhar signed a couple of projects which will roll soon. Jeevitha is away from movies and she is an active member in MAA. Both their daughters Shivani and Shivatmika are testing their luck in Tollywood as actresses.