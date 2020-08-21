VV Vinayak busy with Lucifer Remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi is keen to remake Malayalam movie Lucifer. Sujeeth was asked to work on the script but his narration did not impress Chiranjeevi. It was then VV Vinayak met Chiranjeevi. Megastar asked him to take the responsibility and work on the script. Vinayak along with a team of writers is currently busy with the script of Lucifer remake. Chiranjeevi too met the team recently and inquired about the developments of the project. If all goes well, Lucifer remake will start rolling next year.

Chiranjeevi after the completion of the pandemic season is keen to complete Acharya and will shift his focus on the remakes of Vedhalam and Lucifer. Meher Ramesh will direct Vedhalam remake and the script formalities are completed recently. AK Entertainments will produce this film. Vinayak will complete the script of Lucifer remake at the earliest and will narrate it to Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan and NV Prasad will produce this film.