CCC donates for film workers for the third time

Under the leadership of Megastar Chiranjeevi, the Corona Crisis Charity (CCC) was formed and the industry celebrities, actors and others pooled out funds to support the daily wage and film workers in this coronavirus pandemic season. With the shoots unable to commence anytime soon, the CCC has been supporting with the daily essentials for the needy. The CCC donated all the essentials for the third time after the attack of coronavirus pandemic. Megastar Chiranjeevi took his official social media page and requested everyone to be safe for some more time till the pandemic situation calms down.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.