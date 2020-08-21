Prabhas to learn archery for Adipurush

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will play Lord Rama in the country’s biggest feature film Adipurush which was announced recently. Bollywood director Om Raut will helm the project and he says that he could get no one in mind other than Prabhas when he started working on the script and the pre-production. Prabhas will be extensively trained in archery and the actor will transform himself to get the physique of an archer. An extensive training session will be planned next year right before the actor starts shooting for Adipurush.

Om Raut keeps things under wraps and he stays away from responding about the other speculations. He said that the shoot will commence during the second half of 2021 and Adipurush will have its release in 2022. There are speculations that Keerthy Suresh may play Sita in this epic and Saif Ali Khan is in talks for the role of the lead antagonist. T Series along with Retrophiles are the producers. Prabhas is currently busy with Radhe Shyam and he would soon join the sets of Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi project.