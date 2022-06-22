VVS Laxman latest celeb to laud Adivi Sesh’s ‘Major’

By
Telugu360
-
0
Major Movie `
Major Movie

Even a few weeks after its debut, the Adivi Sesh-starrer ‘Major’ is still doing well in theatres.

While popular leaders, politicians, and dignitaries have praised the biographical film, ex-India cricketer VVS Laxman is the most recent celebrity to join the list.

After watching the Sashi Kiran Tikka’s directorial, the cricketer tweeted about his experience: “Just finished watching Major and I have to say it’s not just a film but an emotion. A really inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that hits you right in the feels. Great job by Adivi Sesh to take it to another level. A must-watch!”

In a flash, Adivi Sesh replied: “An extraordinary moment. Thank you Laxman sir. When a National Icon likes your art. All the blessings of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan.”

Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma are all featured prominently in the blockbuster film.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here