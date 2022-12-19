Waltair Veerayya Second Single: Ears & Eyes Feast

Advertisement

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya will hit the screens on January 13th, 2023 as Sankranthi Special. The Bobby directorial is mounted on a grand canvas by Mythri Movie Makers, the most happening production house of Tollywood.

The first single, Boss Party is a sensational blockbuster and now the second single ‘Sridevi Chiranjeevi’ is now released.

The song was recently canned in France. Devi Sri Prasad wrote beautiful lyrics while Jaspreet Jasz and Sameera Bharadwaj rendered the song energetically. There are several fan-pleasing moments in the song like the reference of Chiranjeevi and Sridevi and a signature mouth-organ step.

The song is a visual treat as the entire frame looks like a painting. The snow location and the beautiful pair of Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan topped by the graceful steps makes it an eye feast.