War of words between KTR and Bhatti on ’30 percent commission’ allegation

Published on March 26, 2025 by swathy

War of words between KTR and Bhatti on ’30 percent commission’ allegation

An intense war of words ensued between BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka over ’30 percent commission’ allegation in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The verbal fight started when MLA KTR alleged that ruling Congress MLAs have been regularly interrupting the speeches of Opposition MLAs and intentionally provoking them.

“The essence of democracy and beauty of disussion in Assembly is discussion, debate, dissent. Naturally Opposition will raise public issues and Government’s failures. But instead of addressing the issues raised by us, ruling party MLAs are launching a tirade against us,” complained MLA KTR.

“Even Ministers are getting over excited and provoking us. Even we can provoke them by saying that this is ’30 percent commission’ government and 20 to 30 percent commission is being taken to release contractors bills. Congress MLAs themselves have been saying this. Contractors have done a protest in Assembly,” further said BRS senior MLA KT Rama Rao, leading to severe backlash from ruling Congress MLAs.

Reacting to KTR’s ’30 percent commission’ comments Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka hit back with vengeance.

“It is beacsue of you that contractors are suffering. You have looted Telangana and kept Rs 40,000 Cr pending bills, causing severe distress to contractors. When we are trying to clear those dues and put system in order, you are making baseless allegations. I challenge you to prove that we are taking 30 percent commission to clear contractors bills,” hit back Deputy CM and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also urged Speaker to remove 30 percent commission from Assembly records.

