Home > Politics > We will start rebuilding Amaravati, says Naidu

We will start rebuilding Amaravati, says Naidu

Published on July 3, 2024 by

We will start rebuilding Amaravati, says Naidu

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the government would start rebuilding Amaravati as the capital of the state. Naidu released a white paper on the present situation in Amaravati.

He showed the works done in Amaravati before May 2019 and the situation now in June 2024. He showed the video of various constructions started and left in Amaravati. The All India service officers residential quarters, MLA, MLC, gazette officers quarters, happy nest, judges quarters, ministers quarters and other buildings were shown.

Chandrababu Naidu also showed the iconic buildings of high court, secretariat, assembly in Amaravati. They were just started and left after the defeat of the TDP in the 2019 general election. Naidu said that there was good will for Amaravati in 2019. People across the world showed some interest to invest in Amaravati.

In Happy Nest, 11,000 houses were purchased in just one hour, Chandrababu Naidu said and added that it was the reputation that Amaravati had those days among the people. That reputation had to be restored and the confidence among the people had to be restored, he said.

The land value in Amaravati and other places had gone up by several times and that was wealth creation. Even in far off places, the land value had gone up as the people who sold their lands in Amaravati have purchased the lands elsewhere, he said.

He said the works in Amaravati have already started. The contractors are coming now and the works are being given, he said. However, bringing major companies and top institutions to Amaravati is to be seen as they have their own doubts on the future of the city.

Chandrababu Naidu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had destroyed the capital city and run the state for five years without a capital. It is not good to have a leader like Jagan Mohan Reddy in public life, he said. He wanted people to think whether they would require such a destroyer as their leader.

