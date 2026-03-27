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Home > Movie News

Wedding Date locked for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Published on March 27, 2026 by swathy

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Wedding Date locked for Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas

Tollywood young actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas found his lady love and he made it official recently. Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is in love with Kavya Reddy and their parents have approved their proposal. The engagement event will take place in a grand manner on April 5th in Hyderabad. The duo will tie the knot on April 29th in Tirupathi in the presence of family members and close friends. A grand wedding reception will be hosted by the couple on May 1st in Hyderabad for film fraternity.

The entire Tollywood is invited for the engagement on April 5th in Hyderabad and the wedding will be a simple and restricted event. After a series of debacles, Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas bounced back with Kishkindapuri. He is done with the shoot of Tyson Naidu and the film releases soon. He has three films lined up which are in various stages of shoot.

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