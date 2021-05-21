What’s on OTT this Weekend?

With the arrival of the second wave of coronavirus, film lovers are left with several options across the digital platforms. Every week, a bunch of new projects are streaming on the digital platforms. Coming to Telugu releases this week, Playback is streaming on Aha and it is India’s first film on Cross Time Connection. Dinesh Tej and Ananya Nagalla played the lead roles in this concept-based film that is directed by Hari Prasad Jakka. Talented director Tharun Bhascker is presenting a web series Room No. 54 which is now streaming on Zee5. Room No. 54 is all about four friends who are engineering students and the fun around their lives that happens in a hostel room.

99 Songs is a film that is directed Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and features Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in the lead roles. Top music director AR Rahman co-produced this film which released in theatres on April 16th. The theatrical run came to an end because of the coronavirus. The film is now streaming on Netflix. Apart from these Indian films, Army of the Dead (Netflix) and Solos (Amazon Prime) are streaming this weekend.