What’s onboard for Jathi Ratnalu director’s next?

Jathi Ratnalu stands as one of the biggest hits of the year. Made on a strict budget of Rs 4 crores, the film raked Rs 40 crores in its final run. The film’s director Anudeep is in demand and he signed his next film for Swapna Cinema. As per the current update, Anudeep will direct a martial arts film that has loads of entertainment. Energetic Star Ram is considered for the lead role in this comic entertainer. Inspired by Jackie Chan’s stunts, the lead actor in the film decides to learn martial arts and the rest of the story is what happens next.

Anudeep also penned an interesting script for Naveen Polishetty and narrated it to him. Apart from these, Anudeep also penned a women-centric script. As of now, there is no clarity about Anudeep’s next. He will finalize his next as per the lead actor. His next film will be produced by Swapna Cinema and Vyjayanthi Movies banners.