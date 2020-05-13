When Keerthy Suresh was asked to wear a Bikini for a Bollywood Film

After the super success of Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh has been quite choosy and careful about her projects. She received ample number of offers from Bollywood and the actress will be seen in a film that will feature Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Though she loved the script, Keerthy Suresh had to reject a Bollywood offer recently. This is all because the actress has been asked to sizzle in a bikini in the film.

The lead actress wearing a bikini is quite common across Bollywood circles. But, Keerthy Suresh without any hesitation rejected the offer saying that she is not ready for skin show. Keerthy Suresh said that she was never asked to be presented in a glamorous way till date in South Indian films. Keerthy Suresh said that she is strict on her stand and will stay away from skin show. Keerthy Suresh gained a class image after Mahanati and is already busy with a bunch of films. In Telugu, her next release is Nithiin’s Rang De.