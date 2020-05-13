Heroine not fixed in Pawan Kalyan-Harish Shankar film

From the past couple of days there are strong rumors making rounds across social media that Malayalam young beauty Manasa Radhakrishnan has been roped in as the leading lady in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Harish Shankar. Though it was a surprise, several gossip portals carried the news after which it turned viral. The film’s director Harish Shankar issued a clarification that the female lead in his next is not finalized.

Harish Shankar is completely focused on the script and he will finalize the cast only after he completes the final script. Manasa Radhakrishnan’s pictures are widely shared across social media. Pawan Kalyan has to complete Vakeel Saab and then complete the shoot of Krish’s film before joining the sets of Harish Shankar’s film. The talented director is not much in a hurry to finalize the leading lady as he has ample time for the project to start. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.