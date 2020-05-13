Active cases below 1,000 but Chennai link haunts AP

A day after registering its lowest ever single day tally of 33 cases, Andhra Pradesh reported a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The state nodal officer reported that 48 positive cases were detected from the tests conducted in the 24 hours ending 10 a.m., Wednesday. Seven of these cases were observed to have a travel history to Chennai’s Koyambedu market.

Guntur district reported the highest incidence of covid-19 cases, with 12 cases detected here in the preceding 24 hours. This is followed by the Chittoor district, with 11 cases reported from here. However, three of the cases detected here have a travel history to Chennai, which has emerged as one of the major southern hotspots for COVID-19. In East Godavari district, all the four cases that tested positive were found to have a travel history to Chennai.

Krishna and Anantapur districts reported three cases each, while seven districts did not report a single case over the past 24 hours. The past 24 hours saw Andhra Pradesh conduct 9,284 tests in comparison to the 10,730 samples tested during the preceding one-day cycle.

Kurnool district continues to lead with a cumulative tally of 591 cases, although with 297 persons cured and discharged, there are only 277 active cases here. This is followed by Guntur and Krishna districts with cumulative tallies of 399 and 349 cases respectively.

One death was reported from Kurnool district, taking the death toll further up to 47. Wednesday, with 86 persons declared cured, saw high numbers of people discharged from hospitals.

At the state level, the cumulative tally in the state touched 2,137 cases on Wednesday. However, the active cases tally is constantly on the decline and stands at 948. Of the active cases, nearly 73 cases pertain to people returning from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, and Karnataka.