Nikhil to get married in a low-key affair

Actor Nikhil surprised everyone after he announced his engagement with Pallavi Varma early this year in Goa. The duo has been in a relationship for some time and they decided to take it further. The wedding was planned to take place in April but it was called off due to coronavirus outbreak. With situations turning out to be tough, Nikhil decided to get married tomorrow.

He sought all the permissions and will tie the knot tomorrow in a farmhouse in Hyderabad. The wedding will witness limited guests from both the families and will happen as per the Hindu tradition. After a small break, Nikhil will return back to work. He signed 18 Pages in the direction of Palnati Suryapratap and Karthikeya 2 in the direction of Chandoo Mondeti.