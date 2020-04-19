When Rajamouli wanted to turn assistant director for Puri Jagannadh

SS Rajamouli is one director who is a perfectionist and takes ample time to wrap up a project. Going into the past, during the audio release event of Puri Jagannadh – Mahesh Babu’s Businessman, Rajamouli made some interesting comments. Rajamouli said that his wife asked him to learn from Puri Jagannadh how to complete shooting for a film in just six months and score a blockbuster. During his speech, Rajamouli requested Puri Jagannadh that he would turn his associate for a couple of days on the sets of his film.

“Puri Jagannadh is the only director who can score a blockbuster with his dialogues in the film. My wife makes fun of me asking me to learn to direct films at a quick pace. I would love to turn assistant director for him for a couple of days. We are working for years to complete a film and score a hit, Puri is scoring industry hits every year” said SS Rajamouli. The ace director is busy with RRR and he will soon direct Mahesh Babu in his next film.

