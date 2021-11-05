Where is Ayurvedic Anandaiah? Why isn’t he launching his party??

Remember Anandaiah, the man who created a splash with his Ayurvedic potion that cured even the most critical of the Covid patients? He created a sensation with his herbal eye drops that treated Covid patients from far and wide? Where is Anandaiah now?

Ever since he claimed that he would start a new political party, he is off the radar. There is literally no news about him. Anandaiah was originally an RSS worker in Nellore district, but later shifted to the YSRCP. He had worked for the YSRCP victory in several victories. But, somewhere along, he fell out with the YSRCP. He felt that the YSRCP was putting spokes in his work. He felt that the party was actually trying to exploit him. Finally, he could distribute his medicine only with the intervention of the court.

So, he started distancing himself from the YSRCP. He stopped meeting MLA Kakani Govardhan Reddy, who initially backed him and stood by him. Then popularity and publicity forced him to think that he was capable of bigger things. So, he announced that he would start a new political party.

But, there is no grassroot level party work and Anandaiah too is no longer in the news. With the Covid receding to the background, the people too have largely stopped talking about him. When contacted, Anandaiah admitted that the party work is not making much progress. He said he would come up with his party in 2022. But, given the political situation in AP, will he really be able to launch a party and take on political biggies? Let’s wait and see.